Saints, Brees tested by Texans defense in camp

New Orleans, LA - The Saints offense getting their toughest test of fall camp today with the league's number one defense in town.

The Texans' led by all-pro defensive end JJ Watt, who has two 20-sack seasons on his resume, challenging Drew Brees and this offensive line.

Add the best pass-defending secondary in the league, and the saints had their hands full today and will on Saturday in the dome.

"It's a feirce defense but I love that. I love going against the best, obviously the Texans defense is right there in the top 3," says Adrian Peterson. "Having guys like JJ and Clowney and all of the other contributers we got in some great work today."

Brees added, "I've played against those guys a few times now and they are as good as they get and then throw that linebacker core in the mix? That's as good as a front seven in football without a doubt."

"You see a different front, they are a little bit more of an odd defense. So it is good, we are going to play week two and we are going to play New England and they are going to be a similar front and we're going to have to handle that," added Coach Sean Payton. "It is hard to replicate that during training camp with your own defense if that is not your scheme. So the exposure to that is good."

Brees and Peterson will most likely make thier debut this Saturday against the Texans. Although Coach Payton says these joint practices "reduces the urgency" to play veterans in preseason games.