Saints announce 2017 season schedule

Image via NewOrleansSaints.com

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints released their schedule for the 2017 season.

The team will open their season on the road on September 11 when they play Minnesota in a Monday Night Football match up.

Following the season opener, the Saints will play at home and host the New England Patriots on September 17. The Saints will then go back on the road for the debut of their NFC South slate in Week 3 and then will go overseas to face the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on October 1. After the international appearance, the team will have their bye week.



The Saints will then return to a four-game stretch that features three NFC North opponents and a division rival. The first game will be against Detroit on October 15 and then travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on October 22. The team will then host the Chicago Bears on October 29 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5.

New Orleans will take on the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 12 before returning home to host the Washington Redskins on November, 19. The Saints will close out the month by heading to the West Coast to play the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 26.



The Saints will begin December with a return to division play when they host to the Panthers on December 3. The team will then face the Atlanta Falcons in a Thursday Night Football match up on December 7.



The stretch of the team's final three regular season game will begin with a game against the New York Jets on December 17. Following the game against the Jets, the Saints will host the Falcons on Christmas Eve on December 24. The Saints will close out 2017 with a game at Tampa Bay on December 31.



The full list of games is below:

New Orleans Saints 2017 schedule



Week 1: Sept. 11 @ Vikings (6:10 p.m.)



Week 2: Sept 17 vs. Patriots (noon)



Week 3: Sept 24 @ Panthers (noon)



Week 4: Oct. 1 @ Dolphins (London, 8:30 a.m.)



Week 5: BYE



Week 6: Oct 15 vs. Lions (noon)



Week 7: Oct 22 @ Packers (noon)



Week 8: Oct 29 vs. Bears (noon)



Week 9: Nov 5 vs. Buccaneers (noon)



Week 10: Nov 12 @ Bills (noon)



Week 11: Nov 19 vs. Washington (noon)



Week 12: Nov 26 @ Rams (3:05 p.m.)



Week 13: Dec 3 vs. Panthers (noon)



Week 14: Dec 7 @ Falcons (7:25 p.m.)



Week 15: Dec 17 vs. Jets (noon)



Week 16: Dec 24 vs. Falcons (noon)



Week 17: Dec 31 @ Buccaneers (noon)