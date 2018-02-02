54°
Saints' Alvin Kamara voted Rookie of the Year
NEW ORLEANS- The fans' votes are in and Alvin Kamara has been voted Rookie of the Year.
Kamara won the fans' vote for the Pepsi Rookie of Year, it was announced Friday in Minnesota.
The @NFL Rookie of the Year: @A_kamara6! #Saints ?? pic.twitter.com/SdA9UCvHYL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 2, 2018
The football player had 1,554 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns. WWL reports that Karma was a major pickup in many fantasy football leagues.
Kamara was a third-round choice out of Tennessee following an injury-plagued collegiate career.