Saints: 5-foot-7-inch Boston Scott continue to fight for a spot in the NFL

BATON ROUGE- Saints running back Boston Scott has been competing against the odds his whole career.

Scott, who was cut from the football team in sixth grade for being too short, has carried a chip on his shoulder ever since.

"It's not something he ever verbalized, but you can tell by the way he trains. You could tell by the way he ran the football. For being a little guy. He was not scared of contact," said Scott's former head coach Neil Weiner. "He was going to be physical with anyone who came in. Whether it was it was blocking or running with the football. He just had a tremendous work ethic."

After being overlooked in high school because of his then 5-foot-6 frame, the Zachary High School Product walked on at Louisiana Tech, and played well enough his senior season as a starter for him to get drafted by the New Orleans Saints, the team he grew up watching.

"It's crazy. I'm out there catching passes from Drew Brees. Man it is just a dream come true," said Scott. "So it is cool to just come out here and compete and just earn my way."