Saints 2018 preseason opponents announced
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints have announced their opponents for the 2018 preseason.
The 2018 preseason schedule will be as follows:
Week One - Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field
Week Two - Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Week Three - Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center
Week Four - Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Exact dates and kickoff times will be announced in the near future.
