Saints 2018 preseason opponents announced

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints have announced their opponents for the 2018 preseason.

The 2018 preseason schedule will be as follows:

Week One - Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field

Week Two - Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Week Three - Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center

Week Four - Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Exact dates and kickoff times will be announced in the near future.

