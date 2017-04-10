Saints 2017 preseason opponents announced

Image via: NewOrleansSaints.com

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints have announced their opponents for the 2017 preseason games.



The team will play their first two preseason games on the road, followed by two home games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The kick off the preseason, the Saints will play the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.



In the second week of the preseason, the Saints will face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center, the temporary home of the Chargers since they relocated from San Diego.



The Saints will then return home to host the Houston Texans in the Dome.



The team will then close out the preseason at home against the Baltimore Ravens before the final roster countdown to 53 players. Exact dates and kickoff times will be announced in the near future.