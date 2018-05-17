Safety board not probing school bus-truck crash

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says it's not investigating the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip at a New Jersey historic site.

The school bus was left on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive on Thursday with its front end crushed or ripped off. A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby.

Authorities say multiple people have been injured and hospitalized. According to ABC News two people were killed in the crash.

The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students from East Brook Middle School to Waterloo Village, near the crash scene.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy went to the school and says his heart is "broken." The NTSB investigates civil transportation accidents, such as plane and train crashes.