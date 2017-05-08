S. Koreans vote for new president to succeed ousted Park

SEOUL, South Korea - South Koreans are voting for a new president amid widespread expectations of victory for a liberal candidate who has pledged to improve ties with North Korea and review a contentious U.S. missile defense shield.



Tuesday's election was called after conservative President Park Geun-hye was forced out of office and arrested in March over a corruption scandal.



The final rounds of opinion surveys released last week showed liberal candidate Moon Jae-in with about a 20 percentage point lead over his two main rivals.



Analysts say a victory by Moon might cause friction with the United States because he advocates engaging North Korea and wants to review the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.