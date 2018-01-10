56°
S. Korea's Moon wants more talks to resolve North nuke issue

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.
  
President Moon Jae-in spoke Wednesday, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
  
North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the Feb. 9-25 Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.
  
The accord followed a year of heightened tension over the North's nuclear program that saw the danger of war on the peninsula.
