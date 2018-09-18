S. Carolina gov spots men on flooded road, summons rescue

CHERAW, S.C. (AP) - As South Carolina continues its wait to see how the rains of Florence will impact the state's low-lying areas and communities, Gov. Henry McMaster's flight over soggy parts of the state Monday turned from an observation trip to a rescue mission when the governor spotted two people stranded atop a flooded vehicle.

Flying with a South Carolina National Guard crew in a Blackhawk helicopter, the governor was touring Chesterfield and Marlboro County when he pointed at the men, who at first looked like they were floating in a red raft.

But McMaster and Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks noticed the men weren't on a raft but on the roof of what appeared to be a flooded pickup truck.

Brooks called to dispatchers, who sent in a boat crew to get the men to safety. After making another pass, the governor asked his pilot if the helicopter could land nearby to watch them get to land.