Ryan optimistic on immigration bill compromise
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan says compromise legislation that's in the works on immigration has an "actual chance at making law and solving this problem."
The Wisconsin Republican gave an upbeat assessment to reporters after brokering a deal between party factions on a process to consider rival GOP immigration plans to protect young "Dreamer" immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children.
A plan back by tea party conservatives is expected to fail but Ryan said a compromise version favored by moderates that is still being drafted "has a chance of going into law" because the Trump administration is part of the negotiations.
But Republicans have been unable to forge an agreement so far and it's by no means a sure thing that the latest plan will work.
