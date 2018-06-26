Latest Weather Blog
Ryan blasts US trade policy over Harley shift
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan is criticizing Trump administration trade policy after Harley-Davidson cited retaliatory tariffs as why it's shifting some production of motorcycles overseas.
The Wisconsin Republican tells reporters Tuesday he doesn't think tariffs "are the right way to go." He didn't mention President Donald Trump by name but says tariffs are "basically taxes."
Trump has imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel imported from Europe and elsewhere. Those countries retaliated with tariffs of their own. Trump has previously cited the motorcycle maker as an example of a U.S. company hurt by foreign trade barriers.
Tuesday he threatened Harley-Davidson, saying shifting production would be "the beginning of the end." Ryan says the U.S. should counter unfair trading practices, but says, "There are better tools than tariff increases."
Harley-Davidson is based in Milwaukee.
