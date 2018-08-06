81°
RxR crossing arms malfunctioned Monday, caused nasty congestion in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – A malfunction of the railroad crossing arms on Highland Road between I-10 and Airline Highway caused catastrophic delays on surface streets in that area of southern East Baton Rouge Monday evening.
Heavy congestion was experienced on Highland Road, Perkins and Barringer Foreman from about 4 o'clock until after 6 p.m. Delays also snaked down Highland Road before the entrance to CCL.
The crossing arms were operational again later in the evening but delays were still being experienced into 6 o'clock.
