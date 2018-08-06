81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

RxR crossing arms malfunctioned Monday, caused nasty congestion in Baton Rouge

1 hour 48 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 4:23 PM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz
Twitter: Jarrod Ator / @jarrodator

BATON ROUGE – A malfunction of the railroad crossing arms on Highland Road between I-10 and Airline Highway caused catastrophic delays on surface streets in that area of southern East Baton Rouge Monday evening.

Heavy congestion was experienced on Highland Road, Perkins and Barringer Foreman from about 4 o'clock until after 6 p.m.  Delays also snaked down Highland Road before the entrance to CCL.

The crossing arms were operational again later in the evening but delays were still being experienced into 6 o'clock. 

Click HERE to see a traffic map.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days