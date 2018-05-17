Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary 'RBG' has box office muscle

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary "RBG " is turning into a mini box office phenomenon.

The film cracked the top 10 this weekend with $1.2 million from only 180 screens nationwide. In just over two weeks of limited release it's made over $2.2 million Exhibitor Relations box office analyst Jeff Bock says documentaries don't often enter the top 10 if they're not politically charged or about cuddly animals, noting that "RBG" is neither.

He says that for a documentary, "RBG" is essentially doing blockbuster business.

The film from directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West gives an intimate peek at the life of the famed Supreme Court associate justice from her childhood to her present day pop culture icon status and even her impressive workout routine. "RBG" expands to 330 screens on Friday.