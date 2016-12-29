63°
Russian plane crash probe rules out explosion

December 29, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

MOSCOW - Investigators haven't ruled out that something was done mechanically to bring down a Russian military plane on Sunday, but they say that flight recorders show no evidence of an explosion.

A Russian military official says recorded cockpit conversation contains the captain's words that indicate that a "special situation" began unfolding just minutes after taking off from Sochi, Russia.

All 92 people on board were killed.

