Latest Weather Blog
Russian minister jokes about Comey firing
WASHINGTON - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is reacting sarcastically to questions about President Donald Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
Lavrov and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were asked during a photo-op whether Comey's firing cast a shadow over the meeting between the two diplomats.
Lavrov said: "Was he fired? You're kidding. You're kidding." Then the Russian diplomat waved his hand dismissively and exited the room alongside Tillerson.
The meeting comes amid growing concerns about Trump's decision to fire the head of the law enforcement agency investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and possible collusion by Trump's campaign.
Lavrov is scheduled to meet later Wednesday with Trump at the White House.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says Moscow isn't concerned about the firing of the FBI director.
Dmitry Peskov says Russia hopes that President Donald Trump's decision to fire the FBI's James Comey won't affect U.S.-Russia ties "in any way."
Peskov calls it "an entirely domestic matter" for the United States.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowners urged to fill out flood recovery survey
-
Part of Government Street closed due to overturned vehicle
-
Council on Aging director in court for restraining order against client's family
-
Burglaries increase near Webb Park
-
Student enrollment on the rise as Livingston Parish recovers from flood