Russia's Putin oversees test of hypersonic weapon

Wednesday, December 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - The Kremlin says the Russian military has successfully tested a new hypersonic glide vehicle.

It said Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the test launch of the Avangard vehicle from the Defense Ministry's control room. In Wednesday' test, the weapon was launched from the Dombarovskiy missile base in the southern Ural Mountains.

The Kremlin says it successfully hit a designated practice target on the Kura shooting range on Kamchatka, 3,700 miles away. Putin named the Avangard, which is among the array of new nuclear weapons that Putin presented in March, saying they can't be intercepted.

Putin said the Avangard has an intercontinental range and can fly in the atmosphere at 20 times the speed of sound. He says "it heads to target like a meteorite, like a fireball."

