Russia extends residence permit for Snowden
MOSCOW - Russian authorities have extended a residence permit for U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked thousands of secret documents from the National Security Agency.
The Russian Foreign Ministry says Snowden's residence permit has been extended for "a couple of years."
He's been living in Russia since 2013 when he got stuck in the transit area at a Moscow airport after the United States canceled his passport.