Ruptured pipes trigger fire alarm at Tiger Stadium

Wednesday, January 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Freezing temperatures may be to blame for a number of pipes bursting on LSU's campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to an LSU Athletics spokesperson, crews were called to Tiger Stadium early in the afternoon after ruptured pipes triggered a fire alarm inside the building. No significant damage was reported at the stadium and crews are working to repair the pipes.

Widespread issues concerning water pressure have been reported due to the freezing cold temperatures gripping the state this week.

A number of parishes have issued boil water advisories and even more are reporting low pressure levels.

