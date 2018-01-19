35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ruptured pipe causes flooding in Southern University library

Thursday, January 18 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Officials at Southern University say winter weather has caused a pipe to burst on campus, flooding the school's library.

According to a post from the school, the incident happened around 9 a.m. Thursday after a major water line burst. The school says the line was carrying chilled water to the mechanical room on the rooftop of the John B Cade Library.

Video posted by PenPoint News captured the scene after the pipe ruptured.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area while maintenance crews are assess the situation and coordinate remediation and water extraction.

