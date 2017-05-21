Runners raise over $50K for wounded Baton Rouge deputies

ZACHARY - Around a thousand people turned out at Zachary High School this morning for the Motorman 5K, and One Mile Deputy Dash, a fun-raiser for Sergeant Brad Simmons and Deputy Nick Tullier.

Simmons and Tullier were both shot during an ambush that took the lives of three other officers in July 2016. Tullier was critically injured in the shooting and is still undergoing rehabilitation at a hospital in Houston.

"I'm getting better each day. My prayers and all of you all who showed up to support Nick," Sgt. Simmons said.

Nick Tullier's mother, Mary, was at the event in his honor while he continues to recover.

"He's dong great, Nick is making it one day at a time," Mary said.

Officers and their families from all around the state participated in the event to support the blue.

"It shows the amount of people that still love the police and are here to support myself and especially Nick," Simmons said.

Deputies Tullier and Simmons suffered major injuries during the ambush, injuries that will require medical treatment for the rest of their lives. And helping them pay for that treatment is what the run was all about

"Anything we can do to help them, whether it's prayers, community support events or the financial dollars, we want to do all those things to help the families," runner Marcus Manuel said.

Organizers say they were expecting to raise about $50,000, but now they say it's looking more like they've raised three times that amount.

To learn more about the event and how you can help, visit the Motorman 5K Facebook page.