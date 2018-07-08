Runaway teen from Walker found safe

UPDATE: Police say Maya Harris has been found and is back with her family.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen from Walker.

According to the Walker Police Department, 13-year-old Maya Paige Harris was last seen Saturday around 11 o'clock in the morning wearing a camo T-shirt, pink shorts, and blue/gray tennis shoes. Harris is approximately 5'5", weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Walker Police at (225) 664-3125 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.