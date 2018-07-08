Latest Weather Blog
Runaway teen from Walker found safe
UPDATE: Police say Maya Harris has been found and is back with her family.
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen from Walker.
According to the Walker Police Department, 13-year-old Maya Paige Harris was last seen Saturday around 11 o'clock in the morning wearing a camo T-shirt, pink shorts, and blue/gray tennis shoes. Harris is approximately 5'5", weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Walker Police at (225) 664-3125 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.
MISSING/RUNAWAY TEEN LOCATED: Friends - Maya Paige Harris (13), who we reported missing yesterday, has been found safe and is back with her family. Thanks to everyone who shared our post about Maya and thank you all for your prayers!— Walker Police Dept. (@WalkerPolice) July 8, 2018