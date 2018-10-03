86°
Runaway juveniles suspected of stealing four-wheelers in Pointe Coupee
BATON ROUGE -Authorities are looking for three juveniles who ran from a group home in Baton Rouge and are now believed to be somewhere in Pointe Coupee Parish.
According to the sheriff's office, the two of the three juveniles are from the Fordoche area. The three young white males are also suspected of stealing two four-wheelers in that same area Wednesday morning.
Authorities have not released the identities of the juveniles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office at (225) 694-3737.
