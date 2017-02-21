67°
Runaway cow leads police on wild chase in NYC

February 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - A cow that apparently escaped from a slaughterhouse has led police on a wild chase through New York City streets.

Police corralled the animal in a backyard in Jamaica, Queens, after a chase that lasted more than an hour.

Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull or steer trotting through a residential neighborhood with several tranquilizer darts stuck in its hide.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the cow causing any injuries during the chase, though it did rip the door off a car.

WABC reported that Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, has offered a home for the wayward beast.

There was no answer at phone number listed for the sanctuary.

