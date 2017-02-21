Latest Weather Blog
Runaway cow leads police on wild chase in NYC
NEW YORK - A cow that apparently escaped from a slaughterhouse has led police on a wild chase through New York City streets.
Police corralled the animal in a backyard in Jamaica, Queens, after a chase that lasted more than an hour.
Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull or steer trotting through a residential neighborhood with several tranquilizer darts stuck in its hide.
The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.
There were no reports of the cow causing any injuries during the chase, though it did rip the door off a car.
WABC reported that Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, has offered a home for the wayward beast.
There was no answer at phone number listed for the sanctuary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Contractor accused of scamming flood victims arrested again
-
Man arrested for contractor fraud in Baker
-
Woman who helped save BRPD officer honored for heroic action
-
Homeowner sick of speeders, speed bumps no use
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: High ranking captain under investigation accused of payroll fraud