Run, motorcycle race fundraiser to be held for injured EBRSO deputies

BATON ROUGE – The Reserve Deputies and Officers Foundation will hold a fundraiser to benefit East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Cpl. Nick Tullier and Sgt. Bruce Simmons, who were shot during an ambush in July 2016.

The foundation is holding a One Mile Deputy Dash and a Motorman 5K. The races will start at 8 a.m. on May 20 at Zachary High School located at 4100 Bronco Lane.

Both Tullier and Simmons are assigned to the traffic division of the sheriff's office as motormen responsible for patrolling the community. Both men had to undergo multiple surgeries and therapy following the shooting. Additionally, Simmons lost his home during the August flood.

"This event will be law enforcement and the community coming together to support two heroes who were injured while they were out protecting our community. This is a way for the community to give a little back to two men who have given so much," Scott McKnight, of the Reserve Deputies and Officers Foundation, said.

All proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit Tullier and Simmons. To register for the Motorman 5K and One Mile Deputy Dash go to the event Facebook page @Motorman5K and click the sign up link at the top of the page. Racers can also go to imathlete.com/events/motorman5k.