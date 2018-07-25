77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ruling OKs removal of another Confederate icon

1 hour 43 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 9:32 PM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SHREVEPORT (AP) - More than a year after four monuments to the Confederate era were removed from the New Orleans landscape, a federal judge has cleared the way for removal of another Louisiana Confederate memorial.
 
Wednesday's ruling in the northwest Louisiana city of Shreveport says the Caddo Parish Commission has the authority to remove a monument outside the parish courthouse.
 
U.S. District Judge Robert James dismissed a lawsuit by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. James ruled that the group failed to prove it had any "private property interest" in the patch of land where the monument sits.
 
The commission voted 7-5 for removal of the monument last October. It's unclear when the commission will begin removal, or if the Daughters of the Confederacy will appeal.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days