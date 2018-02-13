Rule against keeping 15-to-19-inch bass to end at lake

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A rule against anglers keeping 15-to-19-inch largemouth and spotted bass is nearing its end at a north Louisiana lake that once yielded record-setting fish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that starting Feb. 20, Caney Creek Reservoir will have a 10-fish limit, without any size restrictions.

The so-called slot limit was meant to encourage anglers to take smaller fish. That would reduce their competition for food so more of those remaining could grow to trophy size.

That's not happening at Caney. The department plans a yearlong creel survey there.

In 2014, the department removed slot limits on six other lakes. They remain at three lakes: Poverty Point Reservoir, John K. Kelly-Grand Bayou Reservoir in Red River Parish and on Caddo Lake, where they apply only to largemouth bass.