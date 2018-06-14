Rudy Giuliani reveals he's dating La. political operative

Photo: Page Six

Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor for New York City, who is now working as the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, has stated that he is dating a political operative from Louisiana.

Giuliani said his relationship with 56-year-old Jennifer LeBlanc, a political fundraiser from Lafayette, began only after his separation from his third wife Judith Nathan, Page Six reports.

“Yes I have gone out with her (LeBlanc) three times starting two or three weeks ago,” Giuliani told The Post. “We are still only friends. It will, I hope, continue if we can have some privacy. Just don’t know what this fascination is with us or the mean-ness toward Dr.( Maria) Ryan where nothing was going on but friendship."

Ryan is a New Hampshire hospital administrator whom multiple sources said the 74-year-old Giuliani had an affair with before his split. On Thursday Giuliani insisted again that he’s never been romantically involved with Ryan.