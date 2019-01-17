Ruby Slipper Cafe helps feed people affected by government shutdown

64°
Thursday, January 17 2019
BATON ROUGE - An award-winning cafe known for serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch to hungry residents is also helping feed employees affected by the government shutdown.

The Ruby Slipper Cafe said over the last week, they served 3,000 meals.

"As we enter in to the fourth week of the shutdown we will continue to offer free meals to furloughed employees and their family on weekdays," the restaurant said in a post.

 

The restaurant is located at 3535 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. For more information, click here.

