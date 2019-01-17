Latest Weather Blog
Ruby Slipper Cafe helps feed people affected by government shutdown
BATON ROUGE - An award-winning cafe known for serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch to hungry residents is also helping feed employees affected by the government shutdown.
The Ruby Slipper Cafe said over the last week, they served 3,000 meals.
"As we enter in to the fourth week of the shutdown we will continue to offer free meals to furloughed employees and their family on weekdays," the restaurant said in a post.
View this post on Instagram
Over the last week we have served 3,000 free meals to government employees affected by the shutdown. The touching stories and powerful sense of community has affirmed our belief in helping our neighbor. As we enter into the fourth week of the shutdown we will continue to offer free meals to furloughed employees and their family on weekdays (mon-fri). ?? . . . #NolaEats #RubySlipperCafe #TheRubySlipperCafe #rubyslipper #brunch #breakfast #lunch #nolabrunch #pensacolabeach #orangebeachdining #batonrougedining #mobilealabama #drooling #GovernmentShutdown #helpyourneighbor #3000 #dogoodandeatgood #freemeal #delicious #instafood #yummy #getinmybelly #eatingforinsta #Weekdays #hungry #instagood #foodpics #instaeats #showmeyourfood
The restaurant is located at 3535 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. For more information, click here.
