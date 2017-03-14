Ruby Harrold's journey from the Olympics to LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA - "People ask me what's the biggest difference and I can't really pin point one because everything's so different."

Ruby Harrold's story is different. The LSU freshman gymnast coming over from England where she represented her home country in the Olympics, Now adjusting to living and competing in Baton Rouge.

"Where I'm from it's very rural, everyone keeps to themselves, being British is quite an individual thing."

But now she's part of a team and community, something she's grown to enjoy.

"I see the girls every day in and out of the gym, walking to class. They've definitely been the stepping stones I've needed to adjust. The Olympics is the pinnacle of an ahtlete's career, so you're working so hard for that one goal while here you're in the P-MAC every other weekend and I've got the chance to enjoy being on the floor in front of a home crowd, it's just really fun."

What seperates Ruby from her teammates and any other college gymnast is her bar routine. Something you have to see to believe, because no one else in the country can do it.

"We were like what can we put in this routine to make people say wow? So basically I'm hanging from the top bar facing away from the low bar and I shoot my feet through my hands and catch the one bar. It's called a Schleudern."

"She'll say it and I say it different. I'll call it a Schleudern, I can't understand when she says it, but it truly is a beautiful skill. Her entire routine is unique, and for it to end with a really difficult front landing makes it even harder," says head coach D-D Breaux.

A routine that the Tigers need to make history this April.

"A championship run? We're going to have to have Ruby Harrold 100 percent in great shape, ready to go because her vault, her bars, having her as a back up on floor is going to be critical to our success."

Success for this postseason and three more years with Ruby in the purple and gold.