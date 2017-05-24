Rubberneckers cause crash as motorcade winds through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – People sustained minor injuries after a crash likely caused by rubbernecking on I-110 Wednesday as the Vice President of the United States' motorcade drove through Baton Rouge.

Vice President Pence was in the area for an event in Port Allen. The motorcade was traveling from the westside to the Baton Rouge airport on I-110 when the wreck happened around 3 p.m.

The crash blocked lanes on I-110 North near the airport exit. The Vice President arrived and departed on Air Force 2 from the Baton Rouge airport.

Numerous emergency crews were dispatched to the crash which slowed traffic in the area.

There were no entire interstate shutdowns for the Vice President, but rolling closures as the motorcade wound its way through the city.

