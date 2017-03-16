Rouses' stolen BBQ trailer 'Big Red' recovered in Texas

DONALDSONVILLE – The CEO of Rouses Markets announced Thursday that the custom BBQ trailer stolen from the company’s Donaldsonville location was recovered in Texas.

According to a statement from Rouses, the trailer was located in Alvin, Texas, Tuesday about one hour south of Houston. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department took one person into custody. The trailer was reported stolen on March 7.

The trailer, known as “Big Red” is now planned to host a cookout for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office as a thank you.

Rouses says customers who shared “Big Red’s” wanted poster on Facebook is eligible for a chance to win a $100 gift card. Customers can enter for a chance to win the gift cards on Rouses Market’s Facebook page.

“Our customers were on the case,” CEO Donny Rouse said. “That wanted poster was shared thousands and thousands of times.”