Rouses opens new location at developing shopping center near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Rouses 60th location opened Thursday at the Arlington Center at the intersection Lee and Burbank Drive. The local chain even brought its Louisiana roots to town with a band second-lining through the aisles.

"There are a lot of good grocery stores here, but no real good local ones to bring everything Rouses has to offer to this community," said Ali Rouse, a store owner.

It was a full house for the Rouses grand opening. Shoppers from all over didn't want to miss out on the new spot.

"We live in Amite, which is 49 miles from here," one shopper told WBRZ. "We drove down here just for the sale."

On the shelves are the usual assortments of food, but dispersed through the store are mini food stations where shoppers can buy, sit, and eat.

"You have noodles, you have Cajun, you have everything to make you feel at home," said Armand Oates, a service worker.

After a year of planning and developing, the local grocery chain is finally in full operation.

"It's an additional two hundred jobs," Donny Rouse said. "It's pulling people from all over the area for tax dollars into this area."

The new Rouses is convenient LSU students, most of whom say it lessens the burden of traffic and shopping for fresh produce.

The multimillion-dollar grocery store will be joined by a CC'S Coffee, a taco restaurant, fitness center, and much more.