Rouses Market to open Bluebonnet Blvd location

Image via Google Maps (Location near Airline Hwy)

BATON ROUGE – Rouses Market will soon open a location at the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center, the family-owned supermarket chain announced.

The new Rouses Market will take over the space occupied by Matherne's Supermarket. The store's official address is 7580 Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Donny Rouse said that he feels the new location will serve the community well.

"Baton Rouge residents have been asking us to build more stores in the area, and we feel like this shopping center has been underserved," Rouse said. "This is a family friendly neighborhood. There are a lot of popular restaurants nearby. It's a great location for us all the way around."

The company has not announced an opening date for the store yet, however it is not expected to open for at least four months due to renovations. Rouse said the chain is making a $3 million investment in upgrades for the location.

"Our new store will be a combination of our Baton Rouge store in the Long Farm Village Development, which we opened last August, and our store in downtown New Orleans on Baronne Street. That location has a lot of wow factor," Rouse said.

The family-owned supermarket chain operates 46 stores in Louisiana and has eight more stores in Mississippi and Alabama. Four Rouses Markets are undergoing renovation this year, including a location in Hammond.