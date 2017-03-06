Rouses in Gonzales back open after suspicious package causes evacuation

GONZALES - A Rouses Supermarket on Airline Hwy. in Gonzales was evacuated after a suspicious package was left by the front door, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The package was initially spotted by a worker who then notified management. After determining the bag did not belong to a customer, authorities were called.

The Sheriff's Office said the package has since been removed and the store is back open. Authorities evacuated the grocery store until the package could be identified.

The store is located in the 14000 block of Airline Hwy. near Duplessis and Germany Rd.

There was initial confusion with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on the location of the grocery store. A Rouses spokesperson confirmed the store is located in Gonzales.

Donny Rouse, Rouse's CEO, released a statement Sunday afternoon.

“We take every precaution to provide the safest working and shopping experience for our team members and customers,” Rouse said. “I want to personally thank our team members for their quick reactions. I also want to thank our great and loyal customers for their cooperation and understanding that safety and security were our number one priority. We appreciate and thank Gonzales’ first responders, including the Louisiana State Police and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department, especially Chief Deputy Bobby Webre. They did an excellent job.”