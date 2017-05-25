Roundabouts planned throughout Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – Roundabouts are coming to Livingston Parish in an effort to keep traffic flowing.

The first of the roundabouts is at the intersection of Eden Church Road and Highway 190 near Walker. The traffic circle replaced traffic lights at the intersection.

One commuter, Denise Brasseaux, works at a health clinic at the intersection but lives in Baton Rouge.

"I used to have to take a right turn out of this intersection, go all the way to Juban to get to Baton Rouge. Now all I have to do is make the roundabout and head back to Baton Rouge," she said.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has four more roundabouts planned for Livingston Parish. Work is already being done at Highway 447 and the I-12 intersection.

DOTD Spokesman Rodney Mallet says roundabouts are safer than intersections with traffic lights.

"You are going slowly through the roundabout and that way you enter at an angle, you are not getting the t-bones or the rear-enders that see at your traffic lights," Mallet said.

Another roundabout is planned in Baton Rouge for the intersection where Government Street meet Lobdell and Independence Boulevard.

The project is still in the design phase and work is not expected to be completed for at least another three years.

"That intersection is convoluted at times and a roundabout would be very beneficial there," Mallet said.