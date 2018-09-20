Rougarou: Baton Rouge minor league team unveils new mascot

BATON ROUGE - After several weeks of voting, Baton Rouge finally has a name for its minor league baseball team.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge Rougarou was officially announced as the team's new mascot.

The Rougarou won an online vote and was the favorite, garnering over 61 percent of the vote. Some of the other names considered were the Mighty Flamingos, Red Sticks, Fightin’ Beignets and River Monsters. The team colors will be Rougarou Green, Black & Gray with the logo having the Rougarou holding a bat and the crescent of the name Baton Rouge behind.

Baton Rouge Rougarou will get the season started at Goldsby Field on Friday, May 31 and will play a total of 28 home games for their inaugural season in the Texas Collegiate League.