Rotting tree hanging over power lines worries Baton Rouge resident

BATON ROUGE - A dead tree that sits on the City-Parish right-of-way dropped a rotting limb on a man's fence. The homeowner called 2 On Your Side to help get it taken care of.

Bill Huey says he's worried more of the tree is going to fall, in an area where people sometimes work or take walks.

"People on the other sidewalk their dogs over there all the time I don't know what could fly off that tree," said Huey.

It's been five weeks since the ground shook at Huey's House. He was sitting in his office when he heard it fall.

"I heard a crash and the power went out," he said.

The power was knocked out for about four hours before Entergy crews restored electricity. Huey says the tree has been slowly dying over the years and the limb fell before he could make a call to the City-Parish. His fence is dented where the limb fell.

Two weeks ago, 2 On Your Side contacted the City-Parish and Entergy. Both are working together to remove the dead tree because there are power lines in the way. The job requires a bucket truck and the one that's typically used is in the repair shop. Entergy says it expects the truck to be in working condition next week and Huey's address is the first on the list.