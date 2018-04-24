Rotting flood-damaged house demolished, following 2 OYS report

BATON ROUGE - A flood-damaged house that was left to rot has been demolished, thanks to the help of 2 On Your Side.

The floors of the house had been ripped up following the August 2016 flood, but everything else was left as it was and quickly became covered in mold.

Grace Battley first alerted WBRZ about the moldy house in March. She lives right next door. Tuesday, she was very thankful to see a demolition crew tearing down the moldy house.

"I said, 'woah lord, thank you, Jesus,'" said Battley. "I feel great, it's like a load has been lifted off me."

Now, for the first time in months, Battley says she can take a deep breath and breathe clean air.

"I was living right here next to it and I was concerned for me and my husband," she said.

The house is located on Hickcock Drive off of Hooper Road in Baton Rouge. Some of the homes in that area took in more than eight feet of water.

Last month, the City-Parish said the moldy house was in violation of the Property Maintenance Code. It says it mailed a letter to the registered property owner and the mortgage company, JPMorgan Chase, and gave them 30 days to come into compliance before it refers the matter to the Parish Attorney's Office.

The City-Parish explained that JPMorgan Chase was in legal matters with the former owner of the home and was not able to complete interior work on the property. Details of the litigation are unknown.

On March 7, 2018, JP Morgan Chase told 2 On Your Side that because of legal issues involving the home, the sale of the property has been delayed. It had hoped to resolve those issues as soon as possible.

Tuesday, 47 days after the WBRZ story aired, the house was torn down. No further comment was provided by JPMorgan Chase.