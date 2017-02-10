47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic

26 minutes 10 seconds ago February 10, 2017 Feb 10, 2017 Friday, February 10 2017 February 10, 2017 8:29 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - After saying she'd like to play President Donald Trump's controversial adviser Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live," comedienne Rosie O'Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.

O'Donnell's offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL" last weekend.

O'Donnell's new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.

O'Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O'Donnell's looks and weight.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days