Rosedale Road in Port Allen closed for railroad repairs

BATON ROUGE- The Department of Transportation and Development has closed LA 986, Rosedale Road, for railroad repairs.

The road was closed at 8:30 a.m. and will reopen at 5 p.m.

Suggested detour:

Westbound traffic detour to LA 1 Southbound, to LA 76 Westbound, to LA 415 Northbound to LA 986. Eastbound traffic detour to LA 415 Southbound, to LA 76 Eastbound to LA 1 Northbound to LA 986 Eastbound.