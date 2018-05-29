Roseanne Barr apologizes for 'bad joke' about Obama aide

89°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama. Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a babyvj."

It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste."

ABC, which produces Barr's show, "Roseanne," didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

