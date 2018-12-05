57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rooftop restaurant and bar coming to Perkins Road area

2 hours 9 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 December 05, 2018 2:49 PM December 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A rooftop restaurant and bar will add to the busy dining and cocktail scene along the Merchant strip area early next year.

Bumsteers will replace the Crispy Catch on Perkins Road near the overpass.

Developers created a Facebook page to promote the business recently.

The Business Report highlighted plans – a full-service restaurant on the first and second floors and an outdoor rooftop space.

The restaurant is being spearheaded by restaurateurs Chad Hughes and Eric Carnegie.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days