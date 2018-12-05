Rooftop restaurant and bar coming to Perkins Road area

BATON ROUGE – A rooftop restaurant and bar will add to the busy dining and cocktail scene along the Merchant strip area early next year.

Bumsteers will replace the Crispy Catch on Perkins Road near the overpass.

Developers created a Facebook page to promote the business recently.

The Business Report highlighted plans – a full-service restaurant on the first and second floors and an outdoor rooftop space.

The restaurant is being spearheaded by restaurateurs Chad Hughes and Eric Carnegie.

