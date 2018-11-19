69°
Ron Chernow to speak at White House correspondents' dinner

2 hours 47 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, November 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Variety

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House Correspondents' Association has announced that author Ron Chernow will speak at its annual dinner next year.

Association President Olivier Knox says Chernow will share his perspective on American politics and history at the April 27 dinner in Washington. The shift to a featured speaker from a traditional comedic entertainer follows a sharp performance at this year's event by comedian Michelle Wolf.

Wolf attracted attention for negative barbs directed at President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and counselor Kellyanne Conway. Trump did not attend the dinner in 2018 for the second year. Chernow's biography of George Washington won the Pulitzer Prize.

He also is the author of the widely acclaimed Alexander Hamilton biography that inspired the award-winning Broadway musical.

