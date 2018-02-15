69°
Romney delays announcement after school shooting

Thursday, February 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -Republican Mitt Romney says he's postponing an announcement planned for Thursday about Utah's Senate race because of the deadly school shooting in Florida.

People familiar with Romney's plans tell The Associated Press that he is preparing a bid to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch. Romney was expected to release a campaign video Thursday.

But Romney tweeted Wednesday night that, out of respect for the shooting victims and their families in Parkland, Florida, he will not make an announcement Thursday.

