Romney criticizes Trump's 'character' in op-ed

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen.-elect Mitt Romney has broadly criticized President Donald Trump's policies and character in a newspaper column, arguing that the president "has not risen to the mantle of the office."



In an op-ed for The Washington Post, the Utah Republican says Trump's shortfall has been most glaring in the area of presidential leadership in qualities of character.



Romney's biting public assessment of Trump comes as the president and Senate Republicans face a new governing dynamic after losing House control to Democrats. The opposition party is prepared to oppose Trump on a number of policies and has promised a slew of investigations into his actions.



Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, accused Romney in a tweet of jealousy, saying Romney lacked the ability to save the nation while Trump had saved it.