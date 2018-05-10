76°
Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

3 hours 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 May 10, 2018 6:11 AM May 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people in 29 states had gotten sick.

It's unclear if new illness is still occurring. There's a lag in reporting, and the most recent illnesses began two weeks ago.

Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas have joined the list of states reporting at least one E. coli illness linked to the outbreak. At least 64 people have been hospitalized, including 17 with kidney failure.

One death, previously reported, occurred in California.

Health officials have tied the outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

