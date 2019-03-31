Rolling Stones cancel Jazz Fest performance, Mick Jagger getting medical treatment

Photo: Jim Pietryga

NEW ORLEANS - The Rolling Stones canceled performances, including the group's upcoming show at the Jazz Fest, Saturday because of medical treatment for Mick Jagger.

Doctors ordered Jagger to stay off tour for now, the group said. He will make a complete recovery, the group said, but did not say anything else about Jagger's condition.

Jazz Fest organizers said more will be released about the schedule and refunds later.

Fans lined up in huge numbers to buy the tickets when they went on sale earlier this year.

Jagger tweeted an apology Saturday morning.