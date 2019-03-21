Rogue firefighter arrested after multi-parish joy ride in stolen fire truck

BATON ROUGE - A firefighter who allegedly went for a ride in a stolen a fire truck in East Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the Alsen Fire Department Wednesday evening. Arrest records say the suspect, identified as Reginald Haile, told others at the station he was taking the department's only tanker truck for a "ride around the fire district."

After the department received word the truck was spotted on I-110, a 'be on the lookout' advisory was issued to law enforcement on both sides of the Mississippi River.

Authorities tracked down the missing fire truck to Livingston Parish several hours later, and Haile was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff's deputies say a representative from the fire department picked up the truck, which didn't appear to be damaged.

Officials say Haile has been accused of running off with fire department vehicles in the past. He will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.