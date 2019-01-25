57°
Roger Stone says he's being 'persecuted'

Friday, January 25 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone says he believes he's being "persecuted" because of his friendship with President Donald Trump.
  
Stone spoke to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his InfoWars radio show after his arrest on Friday. He didn't provide any details to support his accusation that he is being persecuted.
  
He says he's "going to continue to fight." Stone said he's innocent and intends to fight to "clear my name against these politically motivated charges."
  
Stone has been charged with witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress in the special counsel's Russia investigation.
  
Stone appeared before a judge in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. A judge agreed to release him on a $250,000 personal surety bond.
  
A handful of protesters have gathered outside of the courthouse.

